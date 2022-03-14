Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira claims that Roman Abramovich's tenure at Chelsea was 'positive'.

The Blues' owner announced last week that he would be putting the club up for sale, before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Such news means he will end his 19 year tenure at the west London side, in which the World and European Champions have won a multitude of trophies.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking to the media, via the Daily Star, the Eagles' boss Vieira revealed his thoughts on Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea over the last few years.

"You just have to look at what Chelsea have won in the last 20 years. And the number of players their Academy has developed that have played in the Premier League and Championship is unbelievable.

"So, of course, his period at Chelsea has been positive. I think it’s been really good for football in general."

Despite the recent sanctions the club is still expected to be sold, with a number of parties interested in making a purchase of the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sunday's win against Newcastle United was the first time the Blues have played at Stamford Bridge since their owner was sanctioned.

Thomas Tuchel's side had to work hard against the Magpies throughout the game, despite enjoying the majority of possession.

They had to wait until the 89th minute for the deadlock to be broken, with Kai Havertz scoring his tenth of the season.

He was able to get onto the end of Jorginho's ball over the top of the defence and net the winner.

