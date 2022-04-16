Skip to main content
Patrick Vieira Comments on Conor Gallagher's Feelings Amid Absence From FA Cup Semi-Final Against Chelsea

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has commented on Conor Gallagher's feelings amid his upcoming absence from their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. 

The Blues will face the Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the last four of the competition, with Gallagher spending the current season on loan at the latter side. 

However as part of the rules surrounding his move, he will be unable to feature against his parent club. 

imago1010787213h

Vieira spoke to the media ahead of the match, via football.london, and commented on the 22-year-old's feelings surrounding his absence from the tie.

"He was disappointed no doubt about it but he understood the rules and he’s in a good place."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also touched upon Thomas Tuchel's comments on the situation as he added: "These are the rules. Of course, he knows that Conor has been doing really well for us. But these are the rules and we have to play by them. We will have another player playing and having different options. I am not worried about players coming in."

The Chelsea boss revealed he was able to recently speak to Gallagher about his inability to play in the semi-final, with the German saying: “I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. 

imago1004494388h (1)

"The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan.

"I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

