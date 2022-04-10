Patrick Vieira Criticises Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Decision Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has criticised Chelsea's decision to reject a request for the Eagles to let Conor Gallagher play in their FA Cup semi-final next Sunday.

The two sides will face each other in the domestic cup on Easter Sunday after having got past Middlesbrough and Everton respectively in their quarter-final ties.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher will not be allowed to represent Crystal Palace after his side rejected an Eagles request for him to feature.

Speaking ahead of the south London side's clash with their west London rivals next Sunday, Vieira criticised Chelsea for their opposition to allowing Blues loanee Gallagher to play.

“It’s an experience the player is missing and I’m disappointed for him," he said, as quoted by the Mirror. "He has played all the games so far and if there’s somebody who deserves to be in the semi-final, it’s him because of his performances, so I’m disappointed he won’t be able to play.

“The decision for Chelsea to send him on loan is to play these kind of games.

"We have as a group an opportunity to play an important game and that game would have given him more confidence and belief.

"We could lose but for him to have been on the field is what he needs to keep developing himself.

"Since he has been with us, he has been fantastic and for him not to have a chance to get involved in that game, it is something frustrating for his development.

"I feel for him because he wanted to play in that game — every player would want to play in that game."

