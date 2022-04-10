Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Patrick Vieira Criticises Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Decision Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has criticised Chelsea's decision to reject a request for the Eagles to let Conor Gallagher play in their FA Cup semi-final next Sunday.

The two sides will face each other in the domestic cup on Easter Sunday after having got past Middlesbrough and Everton respectively in their quarter-final ties.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher will not be allowed to represent Crystal Palace after his side rejected an Eagles request for him to feature.

imago1011088203h

Speaking ahead of the south London side's clash with their west London rivals next Sunday, Vieira criticised Chelsea for their opposition to allowing Blues loanee Gallagher to play.

“It’s an experience the player is missing and I’m disappointed for him," he said, as quoted by the Mirror. "He has played all the games so far and if there’s somebody who deserves to be in the semi-final, it’s him because of his performances, so I’m disappointed he won’t be able to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The decision for Chelsea to send him on loan is to play these kind of games.

"We have as a group an opportunity to play an important game and that game would have given him more confidence and belief.

imago1011080023h

"We could lose but for him to have been on the field is what he needs to keep developing himself.

"Since he has been with us, he has been fantastic and for him not to have a chance to get involved in that game, it is something frustrating for his development.

"I feel for him because he wanted to play in that game — every player would want to play in that game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011169182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defines Mateo Kovacic's Role In Chelsea's 6-0 Win Over Southampton

By Jago Hemming46 minutes ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Stamford Bridge Expansion Plans 'Central' to Ricketts Family Investment Group Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010700277h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Adaptability in Chelsea's Win Over Southampton

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Pagliuca Attended Chelsea's 6-0 Victory Over Southampton & Met With Stakeholders Including Canoville Ahead of Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011177416h
News

Mason Mount Hints at Haircut Help in Chelsea's 6-0 Thrashing of Southampton

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca Did Not Approach Chelsea Pitch Owners Following Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Gives Chelsea Pitch Owners Guarantees in Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

'We Need it' - Thomas Tuchel on How Important Chelsea's Win Over Southampton is

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago