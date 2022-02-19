Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has hailed Thomas Tuchel ahead of Chelsea's visit on Saturday afternoon, and is fully aware of the tough test that his side will face against the World Champions.

Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend after triumph in Abu Dhabi last Saturday which saw the Blues be crowned World Champions to complete their trophy set to win it all.

Tuchel's side haven't played a league match since January 23 and will travel across the capital to face Vieira's side, who will be without Blues loanee Conor Gallagher who is ineligible to face his parent club.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Vieira congratulated Tuchel on the 'fantastic achievement' of winning the Club World Cup and praised the winning German since his arrival at Chelsea.

"I think it’s a fantastic achievement as a manager," acknowledged Vieira ahead of the London derby, as quoted by football.london.

"Since he arrived there you make a judgement on what you’re winning at the end of the season. Winning the Champions League and being the World Champions - it’s hard to do better than that."

Chelsea have improved drastically since Tuchel arrived at the helm in January 2021, turning them into the Champions of Europe and Champions of the World.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

They face the Eagles even points behind Liverpool, 16 points off of league leaders Manchester City, which Tuchel knows has seen them slip out of a title race and into a top four battle.

But Vieira knows his side are in a better position than the opening day 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge and is relishing the 'massive challenge' of getting a result.

He added: "We are stronger as a team. There is a better understanding of what I want from the players. I’m really looking forward to the game.

"When you play big teams you have to lay well as a team. You have to accept to do the dirty work. You have to accept that you may not have the possession that you want. We will have to work well and hard to allow ourselves to get a result."

"We’re in a better place but we’re still playing against World Champions, the Champions League winners, it’ll be a massive challenge. But it’ll be exciting and we’ll give ourselves the best chance to get a result."

