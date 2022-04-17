Skip to main content
Patrick Vieira Expects Chelsea to Go All Out Against Crystal Palace in FA Cup Semi-Final

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said that he expects Chelsea to go all out against his side in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Blues have the opportunity to make it three consecutive FA Cup finals with a victory, having lost the previous two.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via the Independent, Vieira has discussed his side's chances and revealed what he expects from Chelsea.

imago1010787213h

Thomas Tuchel's men come into the match off the back of a victory in Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, but they exited the competition on aggregate.

“Those football clubs, those players aim to win something every year. The FA Cup is what is left on the table and they will give the maximum to go to the end and try to win it,” Vieira said.

“I don’t have any doubt, we are talking about top players who won Champions Leagues, World Cups, European competitions, they will not have any mental question about whether they turn up or not.

“If we think that mentally they will be disappointed about the Madrid game or it will have an impact on them, then this is the biggest mistake we can make.”

imago1011243219h

Crystal Palace will be expecting the strongest Chelsea side possible as the London rivals face off with a place against Liverpool in the FA Cup final at stake.

It is the last opportunity for either side to win a trophy, with Chelsea knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

imago0033983008h
