Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has hailed loanee from Chelsea Conor Gallagher, labelling him a 'joy' to work with.

Gallagher has played a total of nine games under Vieira since the start of the 2021/22 season, in which he has found the back of the net twice.

The 21-year-old has impressed so much, he is likely to feature against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

As quoted by the Independent, Vieira hailed the Chelsea youngster and what he has brought to his side.

“Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,” said Vieira.

“The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well.

“When he’s on the field he’s working hard every single day and he is a player that wants to fulfil his potential and I think that is a really important tool to have as a player, to improve yourself and keep challenging yourself.”

When quizzed as to the youngster's future and whether he may sign permanently for Vieira's side, the French manager refrained from giving a straight answer.

“We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club and I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe that he made the right decision, but what will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that.”

