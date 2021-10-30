Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Crystal Palace Boss Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

    Author:

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has hailed loanee from Chelsea Conor Gallagher, labelling him a 'joy' to work with.

    Gallagher has played a total of nine games under Vieira since the start of the 2021/22 season, in which he has found the back of the net twice.

    The 21-year-old has impressed so much, he is likely to feature against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

    sipa_35693799

    As quoted by the Independent, Vieira hailed the Chelsea youngster and what he has brought to his side.

    “Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,” said Vieira.

    “The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well.

    Read More

    “When he’s on the field he’s working hard every single day and he is a player that wants to fulfil his potential and I think that is a really important tool to have as a player, to improve yourself and keep challenging yourself.”

    sipa_35707734

    When quizzed as to the youngster's future and whether he may sign permanently for Vieira's side, the French manager refrained from giving a straight answer.

    “We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club and I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe that he made the right decision, but what will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707734
    News

    Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35836532
    News

    Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    46 minutes ago
    sipa_35723197
    News

    Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Discusses Importance of Chelsea's Newcastle Victory as Liverpool & Man City Drop Points

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'We Played Well' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188438 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    2 hours ago