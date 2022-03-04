Patrick Vieira Praises Roman Abramovich for His Accomplishments as Chelsea Owner

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has hailed Roman Abramovich for his work achieved as Chelsea manager following the recent news that he would be selling the club.

Abramovich bought the west London side back in June 2003, in which time the current European champions have gone on to lift 19 major trophies, including the Champions League twice.

Since taking over, Stamford Bridge has seen a number of influential players and managers flock to the club, with Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti all at the helm at one point or another.

As quoted by football.london, Patrick Vieira praised the Russian billionaire as one of the great names in Premier League history.

"I think he was part of those people you mentioned who helped the Premier League to grow," he said, ahead of his side's trip to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

"He spent 20 years, 19 trophies and managed to bring some of best players in the world to the Premier League.

"Regardless of what is going on, I strongly believe he was part of those people who helped the Premier League to be successful."

Ever since Chelsea released the statement on Wednesday evening confirming that Abramovich would be selling the club, there has been plenty of noise over who is next in line as owner.

A number of names have arisen, but a decision is 'not going to be rushed' according to the club.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel described the future owner as 'lucky' in his press conference earlier on Friday afternoon.

“We will see. Let’s see in the next 20 years and then we see. Whoever buys it is lucky to have it."

