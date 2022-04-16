Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has spoken on what he expects from Chelsea ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash.

The Eagles will travel to Wembley Stadium to face the Blues on Sunday, with the latter looking to reach the final of the competition for the third consecutive season.

It will be the third meeting this season between the two London sides, with Chelsea winning both previous fixtures in the Premier League.

Vieira spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Wembley, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on his side's opposition this weekend.

"We know what to expect about Chelsea. We know the team and their individual talent. We have to give our best performance. We lost 1-0 but we gave them a hard game in the league and we want the same approach. To play as best as we can and try and win the game. We’re ambitious."

He also responded to whether or not the Blues will be tired from their Champions League game against Real Madrid during the week, adding: "You don’t feel the tiredness in an FA Cup semi-final.

"Those Chelsea players will be ready for it and we have to be ready for the fight. We have to look at how to approach the game but we can’t count on Chelsea to be tired."

Conor Gallagher is currently on loan at the Eagles this season, but will be unable to play against his parent club on Sunday due to the rules surrounding his move.

Vieira commented on the 22-year-old's feelings around it as he said: "He was disappointed no doubt about it but he understood the rules and he’s in a good place."

