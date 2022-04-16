Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Patrick Vieira Speaks on Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has spoken on what he expects from Chelsea ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash. 

The Eagles will travel to Wembley Stadium to face the Blues on Sunday, with the latter looking to reach the final of the competition for the third consecutive season. 

It will be the third meeting this season between the two London sides, with Chelsea winning both previous fixtures in the Premier League. 

imago1011243219h

Vieira spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Wembley, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on his side's opposition this weekend.

"We know what to expect about Chelsea. We know the team and their individual talent. We have to give our best performance. We lost 1-0 but we gave them a hard game in the league and we want the same approach. To play as best as we can and try and win the game. We’re ambitious."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also responded to whether or not the Blues will be tired from their Champions League game against Real Madrid during the week, adding: "You don’t feel the tiredness in an FA Cup semi-final. 

"Those Chelsea players will be ready for it and we have to be ready for the fight. We have to look at how to approach the game but we can’t count on Chelsea to be tired."

imago1010743231h

Conor Gallagher is currently on loan at the Eagles this season, but will be unable to play against his parent club on Sunday due to the rules surrounding his move.

Vieira commented on the 22-year-old's feelings around it as he said: "He was disappointed no doubt about it but he understood the rules and he’s in a good place."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010212446h
News

Confirmed: Chelsea to Face Liverpool in FA Cup Final Should They Beat Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono36 minutes ago
imago1011080023h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Conor Gallagher's Frustration is Chelsea's Gain as Thomas Tuchel Eyes Future Role for Midfielder

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011080023h (1)
News

'These Are the Rules' - Thomas Tuchel 'Can Totally Understand' Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace Frustrations After Conor Gallagher Request Denial

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010993874h (2)
News

Chelsea Bidders Warned of Possible Delay Before Preferred Bidder Named

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011232616h
News

'We Have to Wait Until Tomorrow' - Chelsea Yet to Learn Fate of Two Crystal Palace Stars Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011243352h
News

'He’s in a Good Place' - Patrick Vieira Reveals Conor Gallagher's Feelings Ahead of Absence From FA Cup Semi-Final Clash Against Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago0083805125h
News

Former Chancellor George Osborne to Advise Todd Boehly on Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011275945h
News

'It's in Him' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Backing for Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Recent Chelsea Appearances

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago