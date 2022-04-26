The Todd Boehly-led bid for Chelsea has received the backing from Paul Canoville, while urging Lewis Hamilton to stick with Arsenal.

Canoville has been in discussions with all of the prospective buyers for the club during the takeover process, and has held extensive talks with the final shortlisted bidders ahead of a preferred bidder being selected.

Boehly's consortium are joined by Sir Martin Broughton and Steve Pagliuca-led bids as they await a final decision from Raine and Chelsea.

Canoville gave the Boehly group a huge boost by offering his support to their consortium in the takeover race.

He took to Twitter to write: "I need to declare that the Todd Boehly team who met with myself and my Foundation chair, Raphael were the ones that impressed us most.

"Todd delayed a flight back to the states in order to spend some time with us and then his team talked us through their plans. The expertise around sports marketing and how to make Chelsea the biggest sports brand in the world was impressive as was the expertise around the stadium plans.

"What won me over entirely though, was the huge passion for social impact around community outreach and how important they saw it. He also touched on how important they saw it. He also touched on how he believes that the ex-players should be more heavily involved; across the board, in all areas of the club."

Canoville also told Lewis Hamilton to stay loyal to Arsenal after it emerged he was part of the Broughton bid, continuing: “Lewis is an Arsenal fan and that’s a fact. Serena is on record saying she supports Real Madrid.

“I will always support Lewis in everything he does in F1, he is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena, he is a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights.

"With football though, I think he (Lewis) should stay loyal to his own team."

