Paul Canoville Has Met With Three of Four Chelsea Bidders as Pagliuca Has 'Not Reached Out'

Former Blue Paul Canoville has met with three of four Chelsea bidders ahead of the April 14 deadline, with Stephen Pagliuca's party not meeting with Canoville.

This comes as Chelsea's first black player, Canoville, was keen to meet with interested parties to discuss his views ahead of a potential takeover.

As per Matt Law, Canoville has met with three out of the four parties that have been named as preferred bidders to purchase Chelsea.

imago1008319223h

The report states that Canoville met Todd Boehly and three members of his consortium before meeting with the son of Sir Martin Broughton on Friday.

He also previously held talks with The Ricketts Family Investment Group in controversial circumstances.

Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

It was reported that that Chelsea's Bruce Buck facilitated and attended the meeting between Ricketts and Canoville, but say he did not play an active part in it.

This led to a bid advisor for the unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

imago1010993874h (1)

However, now the other groups have had the opportunity to meet with Canoville.

Stephen Pagliuca have not yet reached out to the former Blue or his foundation, with the reason unknown.

“I’ve achieved what I set out to do since Bruce Buck told me that Raine had asked me to meet Tom Ricketts,” said Canoville. “All of the meetings were focussed around equality and commitment to anti-racism.

“In my opinion, even though progress has been made, the club hasn't done enough and I want to see more done. I’ve told all the parties exactly that.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail of what was said, but the bidders know exactly how I feel and one of the big issues for me is anti-black racism. There’s a lot more to be done on that.”

