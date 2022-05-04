Paul Canoville 'Reached Out' to Sir Jim Ratcliffe Amid Bid for Chelsea

Paul Canoville has 'reached out' to Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid his bid for Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The former Blue has been meeting with the groups interested in purchasing the club over the last few weeks, with the takeover process set to be entering its final stages.

Todd Boehly has emerged as the preferred bidder in recent days and his group are now in a period of exclusivity as they look to complete the purchase of Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law, Canoville revealed that he attempted to reach out to Ratcliffe in order to meet about his bid for the club, but is yet to have heard anything back from the businessman.

"We have reached out to Mr Ratcliffe through his media team but not heard anything back. I want what’s best for Chelsea & our fans, I think it's important to hear about all interested parties’ views on tackling racism, diversity & inclusion."

Boehly and his consortium are said to be on track to complete their acquisition of the reigning World and European Champions and are hopeful of finalising it by the end of the month.

The Premier League are also believed to have carried out their Owners' and Directors' Test on the group.

IMAGO / PA Images

However the UK Government have expressed their concerns over whether or not a deal will be finalised in time in order for the club's future to be safeguarded.

As well as this, there are fears that Roman Abramovich's request to have his loan to Chelsea repaid could block a sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube