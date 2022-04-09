Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Paul Canoville Responds to Criticism of Bruce Buck's Involvement in Chelsea Meeting With Ricketts Family

Chelsea's first black player, Paul Canoville, has responded to criticism over his meeting with the Ricketts family.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck had arranged for the meeting to take place after the family, who bid for the Club, received wide-spread criticism.

Speaking to Matt Law, Canoville opened up on the meeting with the Ricketts family and discussed the criticism.

imago1008319223h

Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

It was reported that that Chelsea's Buck facilitated and attended the meeting between Ricketts and Canoville, but say he did not play an active part in it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This led to a bid advisor for the unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

imago1008319212h

When asked about the meeting with the Ricketts family, who have launched a bid for Chelsea, Canoville said: “I took some flak about that meeting but what’s the problem with talking to somebody after I had been asked by the chairman on behalf of Raine?

"It gave me my opportunity to say my piece and that’s exactly what I did. Since then, I’ve been given the chance to do the same with two more of the bidders. 

"Everybody connected with Chelsea knows my story and knows that racism is still a fact of life and football, so to have that thrown at me by a few ignorant people didn’t affect or stop me. It just made me even more determined and shows there is more work to be done.”

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to purchase Chelsea, with three of the four bidders now having met with Canoville ahead of the April 14 deadline to submit their final offers.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008319223h
News

Paul Canoville Has Met With Three of Four Chelsea Bidders as Pagliuca Has 'Not Reached Out'

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010620512h
News

Chelsea Outline Plans for Conor Gallagher Role Under Thomas Tuchel Next Season Following Crystal Palace Snub

By Nick Emms56 minutes ago
imago1010647000h
News

Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Away Kit Against Southampton in Premier League Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010114114h
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium Take Tour of Cobham as Chelsea Takeover Eyed

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010620512h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Conor Gallagher Transfer Fee Amid Summer Interest

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011116010h
News

Chelsea Learn Southampton Team News as Saints Trio Ruled Out for Premier League Fixture

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011110974h
News

'Nothing Helps More' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Goals Will Help Solve Romelu Lukaku's Confidence Issues

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011032429h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Top Four Chances in Premier League

By Matt Debono4 hours ago