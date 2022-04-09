Paul Canoville Responds to Criticism of Bruce Buck's Involvement in Chelsea Meeting With Ricketts Family

Chelsea's first black player, Paul Canoville, has responded to criticism over his meeting with the Ricketts family.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck had arranged for the meeting to take place after the family, who bid for the Club, received wide-spread criticism.

Speaking to Matt Law, Canoville opened up on the meeting with the Ricketts family and discussed the criticism.

IMAGO / PA Images

Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

It was reported that that Chelsea's Buck facilitated and attended the meeting between Ricketts and Canoville, but say he did not play an active part in it.

This led to a bid advisor for the unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the meeting with the Ricketts family, who have launched a bid for Chelsea, Canoville said: “I took some flak about that meeting but what’s the problem with talking to somebody after I had been asked by the chairman on behalf of Raine?

"It gave me my opportunity to say my piece and that’s exactly what I did. Since then, I’ve been given the chance to do the same with two more of the bidders.

"Everybody connected with Chelsea knows my story and knows that racism is still a fact of life and football, so to have that thrown at me by a few ignorant people didn’t affect or stop me. It just made me even more determined and shows there is more work to be done.”

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to purchase Chelsea, with three of the four bidders now having met with Canoville ahead of the April 14 deadline to submit their final offers.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube