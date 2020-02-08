Paul Merson: Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho regrets becoming Spurs boss

Jose Mourinho's start to life at Tottenham Hotspur got off to a positive start, but Paul Merson fears the wheels are starting to fall off for the former Blues boss.

'The Special One' joined Tottenham Hotspur as their new manager in November, sparking a mix of emotions particularly across the sections of the Chelsea and Spurs fanbase.

After two stints at Stamford Bridge which saw success become a normality, the relationship was all but shattered following the move to north London.

But Paul Merson believes Jose Mourinho is starting to regret his decision to become the new Tottenham manager.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, the Sky Sports pundit said: "I said when he went there it would give them a lift and there would be a charm offensive - and he was all smiles for a while.

"But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they? He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

"He looks like he’s thinking: 'What have I done coming here?' You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?"

Tottenham are only four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League, and the two come head-to-head in a couple of weeks at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard holds the bragging rights so far this season after Chelsea's emphatic win against Spurs before Christmas. Getty Images

"Things seem different now. It’s starting again, isn’t it? All the issues he had at United. He’s having them at Spurs now," Merson added.

"I don’t think it will work for him there. That Southampton game was like an end-of-his-Old-Trafford-reign performance."

