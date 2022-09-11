Skip to main content
Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea

IMAGO / Action Plus

Sky Sports Paul Merson speaks his opinions on Chelsea's season and Graham Potter's chances at the club.

It has become an interesting month for Chelsea, ranging from deadline day signings to a new manager, it has all happened. 

Earlier this week Chelsea decided to sack Thomas Tuchel after it was believed the German manager lost control of the dressing room and failed to gain a relationship with the board. 

Graham Potter

On Thursday Chelsea appointed Graham Potter only a day after the sacking of Tuchel hoping the new manager can turn around a disappointing start to the Blue's season. 

Chelsea has then paid £20 million to Brighton in compensation for buying Potter out of his current contract.

Former Arsenal player and now Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson shared his thoughts on the Blue's last few weeks. 

Paul Merson

"The Blues took everyone by surprise with their decision to sack Thomas Tuchel, as the German tactician was relieved of his duties following Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

I think it was a really strange decision to sack Tuchel, but Graham Potter is a manager I really like. Working at this level is a different ball game, but Potter has shown in his time with Swansea City and Brighton that he's more than capable of creating teams that can go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. I've said before that Manchester United should have got him ahead of Erik ten Hag, and I stand by that statement, but he's set to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge now, and it'll be interesting to see how it turns out."

Potter is set to manage his first game as Chelsea manager on Wednesday against RB Salzburg in the Champions League. 

