Merson: World-class Willian could play for Manchester City tomorrow

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Chelsea have 'dropped one' for failing to agree a contract extension with Brazilian winger Willian.

The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent as he heads into the final months of his contract at Stamford Bridge which expires this summer.

A deal to remain in west London is becoming increasingly unlikely after Willian admitted the two parties' wishes are far apart.

"I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there."

But Sky Sports' Paul Merson has hailed Willian's qualities and believes he could walk into Manchester City's team.

"Willian is world class, and Chelsea haven’t got a lot of world-class players. Willian has been outstanding, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow. There will be teams queuing around the block to sign him," Merson said on Sky Sports.

"He’s a special player and for me, Chelsea have dropped one by letting it get to this situation."

Arsenal and Tottenham have been monitoring Willian and are interested in the 31-year-old, but Merson believes Willian has been fortunate in his reception following the contract sage.

"Willian is very fortunate. Don't get me wrong, he's a brilliant player and I still think he's one of Chelsea's best players, there's no question about that whatsoever, but I think he's been fortunate in terms of getting away with the contract situation this season.

"He's let his contract run down and no one has said a dicky-bird about it. We've seen so many players get plenty of stick over running down their contract and leaving on a free. Normally everybody goes mad but with Willian, because he's played so well, it's gone under the radar."

