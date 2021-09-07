Paul Pogba Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has offered his assessment of Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in the France and Monaco midfielder and could make a move for the youngster next summer.

The Blues were interested in the 21-year-old this transfer window but want to see him with another year's experience under his belt in Ligue 1 before making a move, as per The Athletic.

Tchouameni also seems to have the approval of France teammate Paul Pogba, as the pair starred in midfield together in their 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday night.

"Very very good", Pogba told Ouest-France, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "He's not a boy, he's a man.

"It was a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

"I hope to play plenty of games together and to always be on his side."

Chelsea already have a star-studded midfield, with both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho up for the 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, the latter of whom took the prize home.

At just 21 years of age however, Tchouameni could promise to be one to keep in mind for the future, as both Kante and Jorginho will be 30 by the end of the year.

The Blues have brought in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season long loan in the mean time, with an option to buy the Spaniard at the end of the year.

With Manchester United fans also calling for the club to make a move for the France midfielder following Pogba's words over the weekend, Tchouameni could be hot property in the summer of 2022.

