Paul Scholes Makes Man United Claim Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can beat Chelsea when the two sides come head to head on November 28 in the Premier League.

Manchester United suffered a dismal 2-0 defeat on Saturday to city neighbours Manchester City as Eric Bailly's own goal and a second from Bernardo Silva compounded more misery on the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The pressure and scrutiny is rising in the north west, on both Solskjaer and his players. They will have two weeks to gather their thoughts because of the international break now commencing as players jet off to their national camps.

IMAGO / Colorsport

But on November 28, after their clashes Watford and Villarreal, they will need to be ready as they travel to the capital to face current league leaders Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side are flying despite their frustrating 1-1 draw against Burnley as they rued missed chances in west London.

Chelsea will be the favourites for the league showdown. Everything about them is better than United right now: the defence, the attack, the team spirit, the tactics, the manager.

IMAGO / Colorsport

But Scholes insists his old side can still provide an upset at Stamford Bridge despite their recent form.

"I think they can go and beat teams like Chelsea," Scholes said after City wiped the floor with United.

Only time will tell if United can secure a result, but the longer Solskjaer stays in charge, Chelsea will fancy their chances at the end of November.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube