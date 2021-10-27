Paul Scholes: Manchester City & Liverpool Have Better Chance of Winning Premier League Title Than Chelsea

    • October 27, 2021
    Chelsea Told Manchester City & Liverpool Have Better Chance of Winning Premier League Title

    Author:

    Chelsea have been told by Paul Scholes that Manchester City and Liverpool are bigger favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

    Thomas Tuchel's side are currently leading the pack after nine games with Liverpool in second and Manchester City in third. They are on 22 points, one point clear at the top.

    Chelsea have already faced Liverpool in August, drawing to the Reds at Anfield, while they lost to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in September - their only league defeat this season. 

    The race for the title is already on. Any slip ups could prove detrimental in any sides' title chances this season. 

    sipa_35777844

    Tuchel's defence was criticised by Scholes in recent weeks, dubbed as the worst out of the top four, despite the statistics suggesting otherwise.

    Scholes has now credited the Blues but believes they will fall short this season. 

    After Liverpool's 5-0 hammering of Manchester United, Scholes admitted: "I think it’s a devastating day for the Premier League.

    "Seeing Liverpool go to Old Trafford and win so convincingly, I think it will make City worry.

    "Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City.

    "I think City watching that today, in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them."

