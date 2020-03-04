Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Lampard: Pedro can be a key player for Chelsea in season run-in

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea winger Pedro following his outstanding performance against Liverpool. 

The Blues battled past Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley dumped the Reds out of the competition. 

Pedro made his 200th appearance after being handed a start by Frank Lampard, and thoroughly impressed with his contribution. 

The 32-year-old completed 100 percent of the three dribbles he had on Tuesday, with on glorious chance to wrap the tie up. 

ESQsp-QXcAEADkY
Pedro running circles around Adam Lallana and Neco Williams on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

He ran from his own half to be one-on-one with Adrian, but the Spaniard could only hit it straight at the Liverpool keeper. 

His defensive contribution to the side was evident also, recording four interceptions and making five tackles. 

Frank Lampard recognised his performance, and insisted he can be a key player for the Blues for the rest of the season. 

"He was outstanding tonight in work ethic and players look up to him because of what he has done. He is always a goal threat," Lampard said. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard heavily praised Billy Gilmour's Man of the Match performance.

----------

"In terms of the season, parts have been difficult. He was in the team at the start, then got injured, then got out, but what he’s shown, particularly in recent weeks, is a real desire to be the best trainer, look sharp, be hungry, give advice and give the young players around him a lift with his body language.

"If he carries on like tonight he can be very important for us for the rest of the season. He’s an infectious player, has consistent work-rate, can always do things with the ball, and gives everything for the team."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Follow here for live updates as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Kurt Zouma: Chelsea need to keep mentality shown against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hailed the Blues' performance against Liverpool after dumping the Reds out of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? TV channel and Chelsea's ball number confirmed

Chelsea will find out their sixth round opponents in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening after securing progression following a 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool win template for quality, spirit and work ethic needed

Frank Lampard was impressed by Chelsea's FA Cup performance which saw them see off Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: FA Cup victory against Liverpool a one-off

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight after he saw his side battle past league leaders Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has offered an update on the conditions of duo Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hails incredible Billy Gilmour performance after putting trust in teenager

Frank Lampard has responded to Billy Gilmour's star performance in the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley: Chelsea produced a much-needed top performance

Ross Barkley was pleased with the Blues' performance which saw Frank Lampard's side book their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Cesc Fabregas hails Billy Gilmour's MOTM performance against Liverpool

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is the next to wade in on the praise for midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Matt Debono