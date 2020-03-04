Lampard: Pedro can be a key player for Chelsea in season run-in

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea winger Pedro following his outstanding performance against Liverpool.

The Blues battled past Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley dumped the Reds out of the competition.

Pedro made his 200th appearance after being handed a start by Frank Lampard, and thoroughly impressed with his contribution.

The 32-year-old completed 100 percent of the three dribbles he had on Tuesday, with on glorious chance to wrap the tie up.

Pedro running circles around Adam Lallana and Neco Williams on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

He ran from his own half to be one-on-one with Adrian, but the Spaniard could only hit it straight at the Liverpool keeper.

His defensive contribution to the side was evident also, recording four interceptions and making five tackles.

Frank Lampard recognised his performance, and insisted he can be a key player for the Blues for the rest of the season.

"He was outstanding tonight in work ethic and players look up to him because of what he has done. He is always a goal threat," Lampard said.

"In terms of the season, parts have been difficult. He was in the team at the start, then got injured, then got out, but what he’s shown, particularly in recent weeks, is a real desire to be the best trainer, look sharp, be hungry, give advice and give the young players around him a lift with his body language.

"If he carries on like tonight he can be very important for us for the rest of the season. He’s an infectious player, has consistent work-rate, can always do things with the ball, and gives everything for the team."

