Pedro sends official farewell message as his time at Chelsea comes to end after five seasons

Matt Debono

Pedro has taken to social media to write his farewell message as he leaves Chelsea after five years at the club.

The 33-year-old arrived at the club in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and went onto make 206 appearances for the Blues - scoring 43 goals in that time, and provided 28 assists.

He has rarely featured since the restart with the Spaniard set to join AS Roma this summer, and made his final appearance for the club in the FA Cup final last weekend, but his time in Chelsea colours ending in him being forced off with a shoulder injury.

Now the Blues' 2019/20 campaign has concluded, Pedro exit is now confirmed.

And he took to Instagram on Sunday morning to bid farewell to the club where he enjoyed five successful seasons at. 

"After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home.

"It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure.

"I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!"

