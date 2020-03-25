Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed he will be leaving the club this summer when his current deal comes to an end.

Pedro made the switch the London in 2015 from Barcelona and has collected a whole host of silverware during his time at Chelsea.

After signing for £21 million from the Spanish capital, Pedro has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during his Chelsea stay.

The 32-year-old confirmed his future to Cadena SAR, revealing he will end his time at Stamford Bridge this summer.

“I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it,” Pedro said.

“From there on what has to do with my future will come, but right now it’s not the most important thing when you don’t even know when you’re going to train again.”

When the Spaniard will leave is still unknown with the Premier League season still unknown.

Deals with Willian and Olivier Giroud are also coming to an end, which could leave the Blues in a predicament should the season extend beyond June.

Pedro netted in the Blues' 4-1 win against Arsenal in the Europa League final back in May in Baku. Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech was set to join the club on July 1st after the Blues’ pre-agreement with Ajax and the Moroccan in February.

----------

CORONAVIRUS CONCERN

Pedro revealed his concerns stem further than football as the Spaniard paid for 3000 protective screens in his home country during the outbreak.

"The materials are scarce and everything that can be helped is welcome," Pedro said.

"The hospitals told us that they are a good resource for them, and we wanted to contribute our grain of sand with these protective screens.

"I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain.

"From here I once again thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day-by-day, thank you to everyone for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus."

----------

