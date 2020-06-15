Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

What Chelsea's deadline is to secure Pedro and Willian on short-term deals

Matt Debono

The Premier League restart is fast approaching for Chelsea with Frank Lampard's side back in action this week against Aston Villa.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth ahead of the restart and will take a trip to the Midlands to face Dean Smith's side on Sunday. 

But head coach Lampard has matters off of the field to sort out with the deadline fast approaching to tie down players on short-term extensions until the end of the season, who are out of contract on June 30. 

Duo Willy Caballero and Olivier Giroud have both penned new one-year contracts at the club, but Willian and Pedro haven't.

everton-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league
Chelsea have received a boost after N'Golo Kante return to contact training last week and started in the friendly against QPR. 

Both are expected to depart, but the pair may have only three games left in Chelsea colours should they not extend. 

----------

When is the deadline?

June 23 - this is the latest date that both club and player have to agree terms.

Who is out of contract?

Pedro

Willian 

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea have offered the Dutchman a new deal] 

----------

Chelsea are in 'good form' ahead of their trip to Villa Park after a 1-0 win against Reading at Cobham, before thrashing London counterparts QPR on Sunday at Stamford Bridge scoring seven, which saw Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek bag braces. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcastle United interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hand contract lifeline to forgotten man Marco van Ginkel

Marco van Ginkel is set to stay at Chelsea this summer after he revealed that the club have offered him a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour bag braces as Chelsea thrash QPR 7-1 in friendly

Chelsea comfortably beat their London counterparts Queens Park Rangers on Sunday as the Blues won 7-1 in a friendly ahead of the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz choosing Chelsea over Man Utd 'easy decision'

Chelsea are a more attractive club for a player to sign for than Manchester United, according to Dietmar Hamann.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner backed to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner has been tipped to become a success in the Premier League by fellow German Bernd Leno.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

Matt Debono

Early Chelsea team news: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'unlikely to start' against Aston Villa

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be out contention to start for Frank Lampard's side when the Blues travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa next Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig expect to lose Timo Werner to Chelsea this summer

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he doesn't think forward Timo Werner will be at the club next season.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea place N'Golo Kante on transfer market amid Real Madrid interest to fund summer raid

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer as the Blues look to fund a summer spending spree to improve the squad.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on 'feeling blessed' and 'huge honour' after earning move to England and Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed how much of an honour it is to reach the top and play for a club like Chelsea.

Matt Debono