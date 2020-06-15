The Premier League restart is fast approaching for Chelsea with Frank Lampard's side back in action this week against Aston Villa.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth ahead of the restart and will take a trip to the Midlands to face Dean Smith's side on Sunday.

But head coach Lampard has matters off of the field to sort out with the deadline fast approaching to tie down players on short-term extensions until the end of the season, who are out of contract on June 30.

Duo Willy Caballero and Olivier Giroud have both penned new one-year contracts at the club, but Willian and Pedro haven't.

Chelsea have received a boost after N'Golo Kante return to contact training last week and started in the friendly against QPR.

Both are expected to depart, but the pair may have only three games left in Chelsea colours should they not extend.

When is the deadline?

June 23 - this is the latest date that both club and player have to agree terms.

Who is out of contract?

Pedro

Willian

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea have offered the Dutchman a new deal]

Chelsea are in 'good form' ahead of their trip to Villa Park after a 1-0 win against Reading at Cobham, before thrashing London counterparts QPR on Sunday at Stamford Bridge scoring seven, which saw Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek bag braces.

