Pep Guardiola Confirms New Manchester City Covid-19 Cases Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed his side have new Covid-19 cases ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit on Saturday.

This comes after Guardiola is set to return to the dugout, having missed the Citizen's FA Cup third round clash vs Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid himself.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match via Joe Bray, Guardiola confirmed that there have been more positive tests for his side.

imago1006892628h (1)

When asked for team news, Guardiola confirmed that they have received new positive Covid-19 cases.

Read More

He said: "Some people are coming, some are positive again. When you test once, twice, negative you come back. Otherwise not. It happened in all the clubs. We have some new cases, they want privacy so I can't say."

Guardiola had been isolating at home with his family after testing positive for Covid-19 despite showing no symptoms as coach Rodolfo Borrell took the Citizens for their FA Cup match against the League Two side last week.

imago1002553215h

The manager was one of 21 members of the first team group to test positive and be forced into self-isolation, missing the FA Cup clash.

A number of their players have also returned to training since the Covid outbreak and are set to be available for the arrival of Chelsea on Saturday but now the Spaniard has confirmed that they will be without several first teamers for the Blues' visit.

Chelsea are without Andreas Christensen, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

imago1008913259h
