Pep Guardiola Labels European Champions Chelsea as 'Best Team in The World'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled Chelsea as 'the best team in the world' following their Champions League win in May last year.

The former Barcelona manager lost the final of the competition 1-0 to Thomas Tuchel's side, despite many considering his team to be favourites to lift the trophy.

Since then, Manchester City have gone on to storm ahead in this season's Premier League and are currently the favourites to go on and win the English league title.

Speaking at his side's press conference this week, Guardiola was asked about whether Manchester City are the best team in the world at the moment, to which he replied:

"No. The best team is Chelsea. They won the Champions League."

The game between the two sides wasn't an easy fixture for either manager, but a brilliant ball from Mason Mount that found Kai Havertz, three minutes before half time, gave the Blues the lead.

In the build up to the final, Chelsea had previously beaten the Premier League leaders twice within six weeks of the final.

Guardiola has, however, had the last laugh this season, beating Tuchel's men 1-0 twice in the Premier League in their 2021/22 campaign.

With City sat comfortably on top of the league table at the moment, 13 points ahead of third placed Chelsea, the north west side are in blistering form this year, having won 19 of their 24 league games.

Both teams will have the opportunity to fight once again for this season's Champions League as City face Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16, while Chelsea prepare to battle Ligue 1 side Lille.

