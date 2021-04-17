Pep Guardiola reveals admiration for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash

Pep Guardiola has expresses his admiration for Thomas Tuchel ahead of the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

They face off at Wembley on Saturday evening looking to reach the final which will take place next month.

Tuchel is yet to beat Guardiola as a manager and both have their eyes on the prize for different reasons this season. Chelsea will be eager to lift their first trophy under the German while City's hopes of completing the quadruple are still kicking.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Manchester City are currently flying at the top of the Premier League, Chelsea are 20 points adrift but Tuchel is hoping to close the gap and wants to get his first win over the Spaniard.

And Guardiola was full of praise for his managerial counterpart ahead of the cup tie.

He told the media: "I know him from Mainz. When I was in Munich, after he went to Dortmund and spent one or two games playing exactly the way he wanted to play.

(Photo by ddp images)

"It was difficult to take over a team during the season but he has a lot of experience winning at a top club like PSG and now another club at Chelsea. I knew from the beginning he would do a good job.

"Every manager plays in the way they play. Frank did an incredible job in the first season when he could not sign players and qualified for the Champions League. I admire both as a person and a manager.

"[Saturday] we face Thomas. He knows how I admire him and how good he is as a manager. It will be a good battle."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube