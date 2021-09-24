'They Were Much Better With Long Balls' - Pep Guardiola Reveals Reason Chelsea Won Champions League Final

September 24, 2021
Pep Guardiola Reveals Reason He Believes Chelsea Won Champions League Final

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has discussed last season's Champions League Final ahead of his sides' match against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues face reigning Champions Manchester City in the early kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of the match, Pep Guardiola discussed last season's Champions League Final.

Pep Tuchel

Tuchel's side played superbly, limiting Manchester City to a handful of chances before Kai Havertz broke to break the deadlock in Porto.

The German's goal was the only of the game as Chelsea lifted their second Champions League trophy.

When asked for his verdict on May's final, Pep said: "We played a great final. Unfortunately they were much better than us with the long balls and the second balls."

sipa_33273729

Guardiola hasn't had the easiest time against Tuchel since the manager joined Chelsea in January.

The German has won the last three matches against Pep and will be looking to make it a fourth consecutive win as the pair face off against eachother on Saturday.

When asked about the recent record, Tuchel took a slight dig at Guardiola as he said: "Not so long ago there were a lot of voices that told me I don’t know how to beat Pep so…"

A win will see Chelsea go six points clear of the Manchester side as they fight for the title.

