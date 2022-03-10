Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed his sympathy for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea amid the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

The Blues' owner was sanctioned on Thursday morning by the UK Government and will now see his assets frozen, with the club being one of those affected.

Such rules will now impact them for the foreseeable future as the club still attempt to have a successful sale.

Speaking to the media, via Hayters TV, Guardiola revealed his sympathy for Chelsea as they look to adapt to the changes imposed on them.

"It's all rumours and I don't know what's going to happen next.

"Of course for the position of the manager, Thomas Tuchel and the players it's uncomfortable and I feel sorry for them because they are there to do their jobs as well as possible. For the rest, I don't know, I'll have to wait."

As a result of the sanctions, Chelsea have been granted a special license in order for them to continue with football related activities.

It is effective as of March 10 and will run until May 31 this year, a license that could be varied, revoked or suspended at any time by HM Treasury.

Club players and staff will still be paid, but there are limits on how much they can spend on matchdays.

They are limited to £500,000 worth of costs for catering, security and stewarding, as well as £20,000 to spend on away travel.

As well as this, fans will not be able to attend games until the end of the season apart from season tickets holders in Premier League fixtures.

