Pep Guardiola Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea's Game Plan Ahead of Premier League Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed what he believes Chelsea's game plan will be when the two meet on Saturday for their Premier League lunch time kick off fixture.

Guardiola's side are currently sat comfortably at the top of the Premier League with 10 points more than Thomas Tuchel's boys in second place.

However, Chelsea have won two of their last three fixtures against Manchester City, one of which was in the Champions League final.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Guardiola revealed his thoughts on what kind of Chelsea he was expecting on the weekend.

"If he (Thomas Tuchel) didn't like the way they played at home, they will play a different way.

"I saw in the last games, completely different to how they played at Stamford Bridge (vs Man City).

"I don't know if the plan was like this or if they could not play differently."

Guardiola got the better of Tuchel the first time the two sides met earlier this season in September when a Gabriel Jesus goal gave the away side the victory.

This time, the Blues will travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in front of their home fans and Tuchel will be desperate to get a win and hold onto his second place spot.

Coming off the back of two straight-forward wins over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final, as well as a 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup, Tuchel's boys are in good form as it stands and they will hope to continue that come Saturday.

