Skip to main content
Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time

IMAGO / Colorsport

Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time to turn things around at the club.

The life of a football manager is one of the most fragile positions in the world of football. Graham Potter is walking that fine line at the moment, but Pep Guardiola believes it would be unfair to cut the rope so soon.

Potter's string of results as of late have not been good enough but the problems on the pitch are no different to what Thomas Tuchel suffered through in the final weeks of his reign. The one common theme is the players.

Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly to do the right thing when it comes to the future of Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Pep Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly not to be too harsh on Graham Potter and to give the Chelsea manager time to turn the ship around.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking about Todd Boehly and Graham Potter, Pep Guardiola had this to say, “I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right”.

“At Barcelona, I didn't need time for two seasons because I had Messi”.

Potter should be given time at Chelsea. Boehly himself has to take responsibility for the poor recruitment in the summer that Potter has had to inherit upon taking over.

The next ten games will be key for Chelsea. The fairest way to judge the manager is when he has a fully fit team. If the team still performs poorly then Potter deserves the criticism, but for now it's unjust and unfair.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Dani Olmo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In The Race To Sign Pedro Porro From Sporting Lisbon

By Dylan McBennett
Julian Alvarez vs Chelsea
Transfer News

Manchester City Demolish Chelsea 4-0 In The FA Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Still Working On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Open To Joining Top Club Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett