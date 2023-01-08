Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time

The life of a football manager is one of the most fragile positions in the world of football. Graham Potter is walking that fine line at the moment, but Pep Guardiola believes it would be unfair to cut the rope so soon.

Potter's string of results as of late have not been good enough but the problems on the pitch are no different to what Thomas Tuchel suffered through in the final weeks of his reign. The one common theme is the players.

Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly to do the right thing when it comes to the future of Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Pep Guardiola has urged Todd Boehly not to be too harsh on Graham Potter and to give the Chelsea manager time to turn the ship around.

Speaking about Todd Boehly and Graham Potter, Pep Guardiola had this to say, “I’d say to Todd Boehly, give Graham Potter time. Give him time. All the managers need time and he is right”.

“At Barcelona, I didn't need time for two seasons because I had Messi”.

Potter should be given time at Chelsea. Boehly himself has to take responsibility for the poor recruitment in the summer that Potter has had to inherit upon taking over.

The next ten games will be key for Chelsea. The fairest way to judge the manager is when he has a fully fit team. If the team still performs poorly then Potter deserves the criticism, but for now it's unjust and unfair.

