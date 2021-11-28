'Perfect Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side are top of the table going into the match against Michael Carrick's men

The line-ups were announced with several enforced changes for the Blues.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

The back three all remain unchanged from Chelsea's 4-0 triumph vs Juventus in midweek, with Reece James and Marcos Alonso playing wing-backs.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces the injured N'Golo Kante in midfield alongside Jorginho.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech keep their place in attack, with Timo Werner earning a start after a goalscoring appearance off the bench on Tuesday.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

