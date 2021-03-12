'Perfect size' - Thomas Tuchel makes assessment on Chelsea squad

Thomas Tuchel believes the size of the Chelsea squad is perfect, but does have one regret over how he can't fully utilise the players' he has at his disposal.

Following his appointment at the end of January after succeeding Frank Lampard, Tuchel has transformed the side into a 'hard to beat' team which has seen them remain unbeaten under the German head coach - winning eight and drawing three in all competitions.

The size of the Chelsea squad is big. The strength in depth is frightening and arguably one of the best in the Premier League. Every week, big names are left out of the squad let alone on the bench which always raises eyebrows over Tuchel's selection choices.

But it's a good problem for Tuchel to have and he is delighted at the number of quality players he has available.

He said: "The squad is a perfect size. Big, big credit for our physical and medical department that we can choose from so many players and that we are lucky with not having injuries for too long and for too many players. We have the perfect size of the squad."

But the Chelsea head coach would like to see an increase in the amount of substitutions available to use in-game, increasing it from three to five.

He added: "The only thing that I’m missing is the possibility of five substitutes to use more players because for many years it has been a concern of mine. For many, many years I’m saying we have to have the possibility to use more of our players. If ten players play and I can only substitute three I have so many players that are not happy, that I cannot reward and I was pushing for that in any club where I was coaching. So not even now in a big club.

"This is the only regret that I have because I have players that I would normally like to reward for their effort and attitude but the size of the squad is actually perfect."

