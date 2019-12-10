Absolute Chelsea
Permutations: Chelsea's path into Champions League knockout stages

Matt Debono

Chelsea will need to secure a result against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing to the last-16 of the competition. 

Frank Lampard's side welcome French side Lille to Stamford Bridge, whilst Ajax take on Valencia CF in Amsterdam. 

ajax v valencia
Ajax face Valencia in the final Group H game as 1st takes on 2nd - with the group all to play for in order to secure progression into the knockout stages.Getty Images

But it's all to play for in the last game of the group stages, as Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia CF can all qualify for the knockout stages. But there's only two spots, as one of the three sides will have to settle for the Europa League for the remainder of their 2019/20 European campaign. 

Here's the permutations for Chelsea and the rest of Group H on what is set to be a huge evening for Frank Lampard's side.  

Screenshot 2019-12-10 at 12.27.10

----------

HOW CHELSEA QUALIFY

Chelsea can guarantee themselves qualification with a win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday due to Ajax and Valencia playing one another. 

A draw could be good enough though for Chelsea, but that is providing that Valencia CF are defeated by Ajax in Amsterdam.

----------

HOW AJAX QUALIFY

Ajax currently top the group, and a draw against Valencia CF will seal their spot in the last-16 of the Champions League. 

If Chelsea also fail to beat LOSC Lille in West London, Ajax will automatically qualify for the knockouts. 

----------

HOW VALENCIA CF QUALIFY

Valencia CF can qualify with a win against Erik Ten Haag's Ajax side on Tuesday as they currently occupy second in the group due to head-to-head records. 

They can also qualify should they match Chelsea's result, and finish level on points with Frank Lampard's side due to a superior head-to-head [W1 D1]. 

----------

It's all set for an entertaining evening in the Champions League with Group H all to play for. 

Will Frank Lampard's Chelsea get the job done to secure a spot in the last-16 of the Champions League. 

----------

