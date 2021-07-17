Roman Abramovich Asks to Watch Chelsea's Pre-Season Win Over Peterborough

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich asked the Peterborough United head of media for a match stream as the Blues faced Peterborough in pre-season, according to the Peterborough owner.

Chelsea came out 6-1 victors in the warm-up match with Hakim Ziyech bagging a second half hattrick.

As per Peterborough owner Daniel MacAnthony, the Chelsea owner asked to watch the match.

Abramovich has always shown a keen interest in the club since taking over as owner.

Chelsea fans will love the show of admiration towards his European Champions, wishing to watch the pre-season game as he cannot enter the country.

The line-up was completely different to that of the Champions League final as players who participated in the Copa America and Euro 2020 are on holiday.

However, the Blues still managed to impress in a 6-1 win despite the regulars still being on holiday.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Russian is set to show just how much he is still invested in the club this summer as it has been reported that Abramovich is making it his 'personal mission' to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona also showing interest, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Tuchel has been made a 'promise' by Abramovich - that he will try to land Haaland this summer after the German guided Chelsea to a top four finish.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube