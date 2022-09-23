Skip to main content

Peterborough United Chairman In Favour Of Premier League All-Star Game

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has given his thoughts on Todd Boehly's concept of a Premier League All-Star game.
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly floated the idea of an All-Star game last week at a conference in the United States, with many figures across the sport highlighting their opposition to the idea.

However, Peterborough chairman MacAnthony is in favour of the concept, saying EFL clubs could seriously benefit from a game of this magnitude.

"The talking point for me is that if it raised £200/300million, we'd give that to the pyramid. That's what a lot of people missed, including the snobs that moaned about it.

"As an owner in the EFL, we'd all be delighted to get that from a one-off game. You've got the Premier League managers saying 'Where can we fit a game in?' Cry me a river.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp expressed his displeasure at the idea of an All-Star Game last week, jokingly suggesting that Todd Boehly should bring the Harlem Globetrotters over to England

"You have three squads the size of ours. You're talking about 100s of players and only 22 playing the game. Here's an idea, see if you can sell the game, get a TV deal, put it on the table, and say this is for the EFL."

MacAnthony pointed out that a lot of current Premier League players have been in the lower leagues before, so would perhaps understand how much it would help clubs lower down the pyramid if a lot of money was raised for them, suggesting that the revenue could, in turn, improve stadiums or reduce ticket prices.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount played for Derby - who are now in League One after going into administration whilst in the Championship - in 2019 under Frank Lampard

"A lot of the players played in the EFL. It helps us. What they can say is if it raised £100/200M, we will put a pot together. Maybe it can be used to improve the stadiums or to make ticket prices cheaper.

"It's a win/win for the clubs and fans."

Hopefully MacAnthony's words encourage other figures across the EFL to speak up on this matter, and if it ever materialises, perhaps this proposed All-Star game could be a serious benefit for clubs up and down the country who need help where it matters most. 

