November 17, 2021
Petr Cech: Win Over Atletico Madrid Gave Chelsea 'We Can Do It Against Anybody' Attitude in Champions League Title Quest

Author:

Petr Cech has revealed Chelsea's 3-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 last season gave them the belief they needed to go on to win their second European Cup.

Chelsea sealed glory in Porto on May 29 against Manchester City to clinch glory for the second time in the Champions League.

But their run leading up to the final was impressive. The Blues were unstoppable. Frank Lampard finished the job in the group stages, and Thomas Tuchel took over for the knockout stages. 

imago1000950679h

They were handed, arguably, one of the toughest tests coming out of the groups. Chelsea were tasked with Diego Simeone's Atletico. At the time, they led La Liga. It wasn't going to be easy.

But Tuchel's side saw the Spanish side off, and comfortably too. A 1-0 win in the first leg away from home, courtesy of a stunning Olivier Giroud acrobatic goal, was backed up with a 2-0 win in the reverse tie to move into the quarter-finals. 

Chelsea didn't give Atletico a chance. They dominated both ties and Cech believes that gave the Blues the attitude of 'we can beat anyone' in their road to becoming European champions. 

Read More

“We had so much control in those two games, we never allowed them to threaten us," Cech said in the 'Porto Uncovered' series. 

imago1001438027h

"You just think, you know what, if we can crack them then we can do it against anybody.”

Kai Havertz also though the Atletico tie was a turning point for Tuchel's rejuvenated side. 

He added: “Something happened with the team that was very special.”

