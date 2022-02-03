Petr Cech Bids Fond Farewell to Joe Edwards Who Has Linked Up With Frank Lampard at Everton

Chelsea's technical and performance advisor Petr Cech bid a fond farewell to Joe Edwards this week, after he decided to take up an assistant managerial role under Frank Lampard at Everton on transfer deadline day.

The former Blues player, who retired in 2004, has spent the last 27 years both playing and coaching in west London.

His move to Everton was then followed by former Blues left-back Ashley Cole, who decided to join Lampard's backroom team on Thursday.

Petr Cech wrote a column for the official Chelsea website on Thursday, casting his mind back 17 years to recall his Premier League record of clean sheets.

He finished the column by bidding farewell to Joe Edwards, on behalf of the whole team at Stamford Bridge.

"At the start of this week, Joe Edwards took the opportunity to join Everton as Frank Lampard's assistant manager.

"Joe has been Chelsea through and through for many years, since his time in the Academy.

"He had huge success there as a coach before joining the senior team with Frank and becoming part of Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff, with more huge success.

"On behalf of everyone here, I want to say thank you to Joe for all he’s done for Chelsea and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for him.

"Obviously we will miss Joe, but we wish him all the best in this new chapter of his career and hope it all works out well for him."

