Edouard Mendy Lauded After Chelsea Performances Recognised With Prestigious Award

Petr Cech has heaped praise on Edouard Mendy, congratulating the Chelsea goalkeeper on an 'incredible year' which has seen him named the FIFA's Best Goalkeeper for 2021.

Mendy, 29, had a 12 months to remember last year. He won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, before winning The Best Goalkeeper of the Year award for 2021 at the FIFA awards earlier this month.

He is currently away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, a big miss for Chelsea, as he looks to clinch another title this time for his country,

Despite his absence, he has earned plaudits from Chelsea's technical director, Cech, who hopes the Senegal international can go on to win more silverware in 2022.

What Petr Cech said

"Edou was named The Best goalkeeper by FIFA and it’s another great achievement for him," Cech wrote in his official Chelsea website column.

"He is the first African goalkeeper to win the award, which is amazing, and testament to how well he has done since he came to our club. He had an incredible year, winning two trophies, and it reflects his hard work and attitude. It’s great to see him getting recognition, and our other players who made it to the Team of the Year.

"The best thing is Edou can now add more trophies this year. He is at the Africa Cup of Nations now, Senegal are one of the favourites, so he could even win this trophy before he returns to us. And then we have the Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup final to look forward to in a few weeks. Hopefully for him he will be on the right end of three more trophies."

Due to Mendy's involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, Kepa Arrizabalaga has had to step up in his absence. Cech was full of praise for the Spaniard, hailing his performances for the Blues as 'brilliant'.

"I must touch on Kepa, too," added Cech. "He had to fill those big boots while Edou has been away, and he has been brilliant in all those games under even more scrutiny than usual. You need a strong team and every person ready to help. The goalkeeping group work so hard together to make sure they are all ready for when the moment comes, so Kepa deserves credit too."

