Petr Cech: Chelsea 'Delighted' to Have Romelu Lukaku Back, Has 'Unfinished Business'

Petr Cech has praised Romelu Lukaku for returning to Chelsea this summer and believes he has 'unfinished business' to take care of at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old returned to west London last month from inter Milan after leaving the club back in 2014.

Lukaku was seen as the man to complete the puzzle, the jigsaw, to boost the European Champions' chances of challenging Manchester City and co for the Premier League title.

He got off to the perfect start. Just 15 minutes into his second debut for the Blues, the Belgium international got on the scoresheet against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Cech, Chelsea's technical director, has said Lukaku is a 'credit' to himself for returning for 'unfinished business' at the club.

What Petr Cech said

"When he moved to Chelsea, he had the disadvantage at that time that Didier Drogba was at the full peak of his form and his ability," Cech told the official Chelsea website. "Didier was scoring goals and we knew exactly how to use him.

"When Romelu arrived at Chelsea, his hold-up game was not the same as it is now, because at Anderlecht he was used to concentrating on running. He would get the ball and kill everybody with speed, power and his finishing. At Chelsea at that time, we used the number nine in a slightly different way for the hold-up play, and also it's a more challenging league than Belgium.

"He needed a little bit of time to adapt, his career took a different path and he's been successful everywhere he’s been. Over the years he has obviously improved and you can see when he talks that he was conscious about needing to improve this part of his game.

"And he's done it, so that is credit to him, and we are delighted to have him back. He knows what he's coming in to and probably has a little bit of unfinished business here which he can nicely complete if everything goes the way we all wish.

"Everybody's path is different and it shows that if things are not working at the beginning, you should not dismiss any opportunities or different pathways."

