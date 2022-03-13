Skip to main content
Petr Cech: Chelsea Taking It Day-By-Day Amid Takeover Uncertainty Following Sanctions

Petr Cech says Chelsea are taking it day-by-day with talks ongoing between the Club and Government over their special licence following sanctions to Roman Abramovich.

The UK Government confirmed on Thursday that they would be sanctioning Abramovich, freezing his assets and finances following his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, which effectively paused the flow of money in and out of Chelsea. 

The Club have been given a special licence to continue playing, with amendments made in recent days, to give them some more room to breathe, but they remain heavily restricted. They are unable to sell match tickets, merchandise or conduct any transfer activity including contract renewals.

Chelsea are for sale and have had over 200 enquiries for the Club, with the deadline for bids next Friday on March 18. 

It has been suggested that Chelsea could struggle to fund the operations of the club, including wages, if there is no takeover in the next two to three weeks, with finances frozen to pay players, staff and expenses.

No other income is available other than what is already in the reserves, as well as prize money and broadcast revenue.

Thomas Tuchel has been the front for Chelsea to the media but technical advisor Cech, who is in close contact with director Marina Granovskaia, fronted further questions on Sunday at Stamford Bridge prior to their 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

What Petr Cech told Sky Sports

"We go day by day because we don't have this in our hands, conversations are going on," Cech said. "It's a difficult situation, we are part of the Premier League. I believe for us to be carry on and finish the season would help everyone involved too.

"That's something I'm not involved in (the talks), but we have the board and people in the Club talking to the Government over how we can operate and carry on. We try to do as best as we can day by day, for every game and every day.

"We hope the situation will be clearer soon. We hope that he people working for the club will be able to get their salaries and to live their lives and work.

"But this is a difficult question for me to answer, as I don't know the answers or licence will be in days."

