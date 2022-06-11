Petr Cech Confirms Chelsea Are In For A 'Busy' Transfer Window

Chelsea's technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech, has confirmed the Blues are in for a busy summer transfer window after Todd Boehly's purchase of the club.

After spending over £100 million on Belgian Romelu Lukaku last summer, reports are saying that Thomas Tuchel will have up to £200 million and the full backing by Boehly for this years summer transfer window.

IMAGO

In an interview ahead of Soccer Aid, The Chelsea icon said: " It will be a busy summer for Chelsea following the new ownership"

"Of course we plan, prepare, and be as strong as possible for the next season."

Coming into the window, Chelsea have already shown interest in various talents across Europe as they look to rebuild their squad in hope of another domestic trophy next season.

With numerous players in the club with an unknown future, Tuchel will look to bring a wide variety of players covering a range of positions.

IMAGO

After German international Antonio Rudiger departed from the club, the Blues have been linked to a wide range of centre backs. Including the likes of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Frenchmen has been hinted to a move to Stamford Bridge for a while now and could very well be Tuchel's first signing of the summer. Other defenders such as Josko Gvardiol, Stephen De Vrij, Kalidou Koulibaly, Presnel Kimbembe and Matthijs De Ligt are also in interest of the Blues.

IMAGO Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Tuchel's options to bring in a forward has increased with the likes of Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on the radar as well as the Argentinian Lautaro Martinez.

