Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Petr Cech 'Couldn't Refuse Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity Join Chelsea as Technical Advisor

Petr Cech has revealed his plans to take a year off after he retired from professional were blown out of the water following a 'once-in-a-lifetime' offer from Chelsea.

The 39-year-old retired back in 2019 but shortly after his announcement, Chelsea confirmed the Czech to be their new Technical and Performance advisor

His role would entail 'working closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance'. 

imago1008336788h

Cech's reign began when Frank Lampard was appointed before seeing Thomas Tuchel succeeding the Englishman. 

Read More

But as Cech reflected on his retirement, the former Chelsea goalkeeper confirmed that his plan wasn't to come back into a football until he had taken some time away. 

"Once I got over 30, I knew retirement could happen at any moment," Cech wrote in his official Chelsea website column.

imago1005635351h

"I started preparing my future early so I could have options when the day came. It takes years before you get your qualifications or licences or diplomas. Players can underestimate that when they’re still playing, and lose time. So I did my coaching badges, and studied things outside of football to have the appropriate educations for jobs outside of football, or in a different structure inside football.

"I was planning to have a year off after I retired, and then I got an offer from Chelsea for a position I couldn’t refuse. It could have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I took it. That is the way life goes!"

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0046921066h (1)
News

Petr Cech 'Couldn't Refuse Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity Join Chelsea as Technical Advisor

59 seconds ago
imago1009104678h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

30 minutes ago
imago1009034652h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1009271498h
News

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Were Desperate to Reach Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1005635351h
News

Why Petr Cech Opted for Retirement in 2019 After Leaving Chelsea for Arsenal

2 hours ago
imago1009191984h
News

'Trying Hard to Keep Up' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Emma Hayes Chelsea Admission

2 hours ago
imago1009212059h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Veteran Thiago Silva

14 hours ago
imago1009191971h
News

Emma Hayes Reveals When She Knew Thomas Tuchel Would be a Success at Chelsea

14 hours ago