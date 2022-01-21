Petr Cech 'Couldn't Refuse Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity Join Chelsea as Technical Advisor

Petr Cech has revealed his plans to take a year off after he retired from professional were blown out of the water following a 'once-in-a-lifetime' offer from Chelsea.

The 39-year-old retired back in 2019 but shortly after his announcement, Chelsea confirmed the Czech to be their new Technical and Performance advisor.

His role would entail 'working closely with Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia. His role will also align him with the men’s first team coaching and backroom staff, travelling with the team home and away with an emphasis on strategy and performance'.

Cech's reign began when Frank Lampard was appointed before seeing Thomas Tuchel succeeding the Englishman.

But as Cech reflected on his retirement, the former Chelsea goalkeeper confirmed that his plan wasn't to come back into a football until he had taken some time away.

"Once I got over 30, I knew retirement could happen at any moment," Cech wrote in his official Chelsea website column.

"I started preparing my future early so I could have options when the day came. It takes years before you get your qualifications or licences or diplomas. Players can underestimate that when they’re still playing, and lose time. So I did my coaching badges, and studied things outside of football to have the appropriate educations for jobs outside of football, or in a different structure inside football.

"I was planning to have a year off after I retired, and then I got an offer from Chelsea for a position I couldn’t refuse. It could have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I took it. That is the way life goes!"

