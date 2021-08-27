Petr Cech Delivers Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Champions League Clashes vs Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

Petr Cech is aware Chelsea are the favourites to win Group H in the Champions League group stages after the draw was made on Thursday evening in Istanbul.

Chelsea were drawn against Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, while fellow English sides Manchester City and Liverpool were handed a lot tougher tests in their respective groups.

Thomas Tuchel's side go into the 2021/22 European campaign as the team to beat. They are the reigning champions following their triumph in Porto back in May over Manchester City.

Everyone will want to bag a result against the Blues and the onus is now on the west London side to deliver.

The last time Chelsea won the Champions League back in 2012, they were knocked out of their group - the first time a winner has been knocked out at the group stage the following season - and they will be hoping to avoid a repeat.

Cech, who was part of that side who triumphed in Munich, now a technical advisor at Stamford Bridge, reacted to the draw and looked back to 2012, but has full confidence in the Chelsea side to get far in this season's competition.

What Petr Cech said

"In 2012 when we won the Champions League, the next season we actually had Donetsk and Juventus in our group together with Nordsjælland," he told the media after the draw. "When Juve came to our group, I was thinking maybe history repeats itself. But you always have to respect the traditional teams like Juventus and every opponent you get in the group in the Champions League. I have to say for me it’s nice to have Juventus because when we go there, I will meet my Pavel Nedved who I haven’t seen in a long time, so it’s going to be nice to meet again.



"These are big games and I have to say, Zenit and Malmo will all want to play their part in their group stage and will want to give themselves a chance to get as many points as possible. So we have to respect that but it’s a group we go into as reigning champions and everybody will expect us to do well and we will have to live with that.”

Cech knows Chelsea will be the team they all want to beat. He is fully aware it'll be a difficult task to retain the title but believes they know how to cope with it, and it's now the time to do the talking on the pitch.

He added: "With Chelsea, the advantage is the players, staff and everybody knows whenever you win something - league, cup, or European cup, you are the one everybody wants to play against, this is a special motivation.

"Of course, it’s harder to retain the titles and fight against everybody, so we know it’s going to be tough, and I think it’s always tricky because you have that in your mind that you’re the reigning champions and you want to show that you can do it again. It’s not easy but we have a great, strong squad, people with experience, so it’s going to help us live with those expectations. We know that we can cope with it, and we have to prove it on the pitch."

Chelsea will travel to Italy, Russia and Sweden - a fairly suitable draw for them in terms of travel around their domestic schedule up until Christmas.

Cech continued: "In terms of (travel), one long flight with time difference with Zenit, but at the same time it’s not geographically a difficult group. Nowadays, you look at the draw in a slightly different way (because of Covid-19) and we are as well lucky that at the moment none of these teams are on any travel restrictions and it doesn’t impose any other complications to us so hopefully it stays that way when the Champions League starts.

"But it’s a group we have to respect, everybody plays their part, but it’s a group where we go as the favourite, and we try to make sure our performances on the pitch are the best and then we go through and go first step. You always have to make sure you get out of the group and then you give yourself a chance to go further."

