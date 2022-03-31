Skip to main content
Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Clash Against Real Madrid

Chelsea's Petr Cech has opened up on the Blues' Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid as they look to retain their European crown.

Thomas Tuchel's side came out victorious against Real Madrid last season in the semi-final stage, with a 1-1 draw followed by a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his Chelsea blog, Cech discussed the clash against the La Liga leaders.

imago1010579170h

Last season saw Chelsea travel to Madrid but not the famous Bernabeu Stadium, instead playing at the training ground during renovation on the iconic stadium.

This season, Chelsea will play at the stadium in Madrid after drawing Real in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League, one round earlier than the pair faced off last season.

Speaking on the clash, Cech wrote: "We are the holders, we met Real Madrid last year when we managed to knock them out, so it’s special to play them again, but this time it is great that it will be with fans. This is the massive difference for me.

"It is amazing that Chelsea have competed in the Champions League in 18 of the past 20 seasons yet until last season we never played Real Madrid. It was almost unbelievable that we always avoided each other, and then the first occasion you play one of the most successful teams you have no fans because of the pandemic!"

imago1010776596h

The Chelsea legend continued to show his delight with the fact that Stamford Bridge will be full for the first leg, after the Government allowed tickets to go on sale to members as well as season ticket holders.

"So I'm really pleased firstly that we can have home support, these kind of games are for the fans, and secondly that we can play the return at the Bernabeu which is now back being used although it is not fully finished. 

"It is a huge difference between playing the away game at their training ground or at the Bernabeu, which is one of my favourite stadiums along with Wembley," Cech concluded.

