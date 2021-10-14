Petr Cech Discusses Memory Loss Following 2006 Head Injury

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has opened up about his severe head injury picked up in 2006, which nearly ended his career.

The goalkeeper was involved in a collision in a match against Reading and suffered a fractured skull.

Writing for Chelsea FC, Cech discussed the impacts he felt after the injury, including a loss of memory.

Cech said: "Every time I woke up conscious, the doctor kept asking me the same set of questions, which I kept forgetting the answers to. I would fall asleep again, wake up a couple of hours later, and couldn’t remember anything again.

"The questions were about the time, where I was, if I knew what was going on, that kind of thing. It took about three days of the same set of questions before I could keep them in my memory. That must have been really annoying for everyone around me!"

Cech continued to explain that he couldn't remember what had happened and how 'strange' the experience was.

"They must have explained to me 150 times what had happened, but every time I couldn’t recall it. When you don’t remember anything, it’s the strangest thing. When you get asked simple questions, like what’s the time, and you know it’s a simple question but you can’t answer it, that was a very unique experience. Not in a good way. That stays in my mind.

"I always remember my wife, who was always next to me there, but I have to say the moment it clicked and a big chunk of memory came back was when the team came to visit. I suddenly remembered the faces, and it kicked in. That was when everything went back to normal."