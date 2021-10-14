    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Discusses Memory Loss Following 2006 Head Injury

    Author:

    Chelsea legend Petr Cech has opened up about his severe head injury picked up in 2006, which nearly ended his career.

    The goalkeeper was involved in a collision in a match against Reading and suffered a fractured skull.

    Writing for Chelsea FC, Cech discussed the impacts he felt after the injury, including a loss of memory.

    sipa_34811008

    Cech said: "Every time I woke up conscious, the doctor kept asking me the same set of questions, which I kept forgetting the answers to. I would fall asleep again, wake up a couple of hours later, and couldn’t remember anything again.

    "The questions were about the time, where I was, if I knew what was going on, that kind of thing. It took about three days of the same set of questions before I could keep them in my memory. That must have been really annoying for everyone around me!"

    sipa_33046502 (1)

    Cech continued to explain that he couldn't remember what had happened and how 'strange' the experience was.

    "They must have explained to me 150 times what had happened, but every time I couldn’t recall it. When you don’t remember anything, it’s the strangest thing. When you get asked simple questions, like what’s the time, and you know it’s a simple question but you can’t answer it, that was a very unique experience. Not in a good way. That stays in my mind. 

    "I always remember my wife, who was always next to me there, but I have to say the moment it clicked and a big chunk of memory came back was when the team came to visit. I suddenly remembered the faces, and it kicked in. That was when everything went back to normal."

    sipa_33046857
    News

    Petr Cech Discusses Memory Loss Following 2006 Head Injury

    just now
    chelsea-training-session-and-press-conference
    News

    Demba Ba Criticises Jose Mourinho Over Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_33046502 (1)
    News

    Petr Cech Reveals He Never 'Felt Sorry' for Himself After Serious Head Injury

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    Former Blue Reveals That Chelsea Asked Him to Convince John Obi Mikel to Sign Amid Man United Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34516303
    News

    Demba Ba Reveals Jose Mourinho's Team Talk Which Saw Chelsea Stop Liverpool Winning Historic Premier League Title

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35207248
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Monotoring' Inter Milan Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Amid PSG Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34785641 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'High-Up' on Chelsea's Wish List Ahead of Summer Move

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34516303
    News

    'I Don't Want it' - Demba Ba Reveals That Why Rejected Chelsea's Europa League Winners Medal

    3 hours ago