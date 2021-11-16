Petr Cech Draws Comparisons Between Chelsea's 2012 & 2021 Champions League Winning Teams

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has drawn comparisons between the side that he was part of that lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the team that lifted the European Cup last season.

Cech played a key part of the Blues' team back in 2012 as the Blues went to lift their first UEFA Champions League trophy before adding a second nine years later.

Speaking as part of Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, Cech has compared both Champions League-winning sides.

When asked to describe the differences and similarities between the two squads, Cech said: “In 2012, there were games where we were really lucky. 2021 is beautiful in a way that the team really deserved, in every single game, to win.

"The similarity was the togetherness of the group, the preparation and atmosphere in the group - it was the same. In the end, you know if you play your best game you have a chance to go through."

Chelsea will be hoping to retain their title this season and sit second placed in Group H, in a good position to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Cech was part of the team that decided to dismiss Frank Lampard as Chelsea head coach and appoint Thomas Tuchel, who would go on to lead the side to the Champions League trophy in the same season.

