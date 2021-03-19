Petr Cech expects 'difficult' tie against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Petr Cech says Chelsea are confident after they drew FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The draw, which was held in Nyon, Switzerland, was made on Friday and Thomas Tuchel's side were rewarded with a tie against Porto following their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16.

It's the first time since Chelsea have reached the last-eight in Europe since 2014, and if they progress past Porto they will face either Real Madrid or fellow English side Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Cech expects a tough challenge from the Portuguese side later this month and knows it won't be easy for the Blues, but he has full confidence in the team.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Cech admitted: "When you reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, you know you will face a difficult opponent.

"Now with the pandemic there are certain other things that play a part in this Champions League. As it stands now we play Porto as normal away and home, and you can prepare for that. It’s an opponent we need to respect. They have history in the Champions League and European Cup. It’s a team we will be prepared for and ready to play against."

He added: "We have played Porto a few times in the Champions League.

"All the games were always tight and very difficult. We expect the same. They were good in the group with Manchester City, and they managed to go and beat Juventus, another giant of European football, so we have to respect that, but we have our confidence and we know the strength of our team. Hopefully we can go through."

