NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Petr Cech expects 'difficult' tie against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Author:
Publish date:

Petr Cech says Chelsea are confident after they drew FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals. 

The draw, which was held in Nyon, Switzerland, was made on Friday and Thomas Tuchel's side were rewarded with a tie against Porto following their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16. 

It's the first time since Chelsea have reached the last-eight in Europe since 2014, and if they progress past Porto they will face either Real Madrid or fellow English side Liverpool in the semi-finals.  

sipa_32614539 (1)

READ MORE: Chelsea's route to the Champions League has been confirmed

Cech expects a tough challenge from the Portuguese side later this month and knows it won't be easy for the Blues, but he has full confidence in the team.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Cech admitted: "When you reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, you know you will face a difficult opponent.

"Now with the pandemic there are certain other things that play a part in this Champions League. As it stands now we play Porto as normal away and home, and you can prepare for that. It’s an opponent we need to respect. They have history in the Champions League and European Cup. It’s a team we will be prepared for and ready to play against."

He added: "We have played Porto a few times in the Champions League.

"All the games were always tight and very difficult. We expect the same. They were good in the group with Manchester City, and they managed to go and beat Juventus, another giant of European football, so we have to respect that, but we have our confidence and we know the strength of our team. Hopefully we can go through."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32282602 (1)
News

Tammy Abraham provides Chelsea injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash

sipa_32159953
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour to return to Blues side?

sipa_32329113 (3)
News

Confirmed dates & times for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Porto

sipa_28273668
News

Petr Cech expects 'difficult' tie against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

1001435090
News

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

sipa_32614539 (1)
News

Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United: Thiago Silva remains out, Tammy Abraham in contention to return

1001435090
News

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League wish granted as Chelsea avoid PSG in quarter-final draw

1001435090
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's path to the 2020/21 Champions League final in Istanbul