    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

    Author:

    Former Chelsea goalkeeping hero Petr Cech has heaped praise upon Edouard Mendy following a series of impressive performances.

    The Senegal international won the Man of the Match award as he put in a fine display to help Chelsea come out 1-0 winners against Brentford in the Premier League last week.

    Writing for the official club website, Cech hailed Mendy's performances so far this season.

    sipa_35605552 (1)

    He wrote: "We had a great performance from Edou in those last 20 minutes, when he made very important and decisive saves, which is obviously brilliant, but I think this game and now these coming games and the schedule, which is very busy over the next few weeks, shows how important it is to have a competitive squad and everybody on board. With a lot of games coming up, you might have some injuries or suspensions, and you need players to be ready."

    Mendy has started the season in fine fashion for Chelsea with a series of impressive shot-stopping performances which have led to the Blues sitting top of the Premier League table.

    Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that his goalkeeper can keep up with the standards he has set following a clean sheet against Malmo in the Champions League.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35605559
    News

    Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

    31 seconds ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    'Proud Moment' - Andreas Christensen Reflects On Scoring First Chelsea Goal

    35 minutes ago
    pjimage (42)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Close Relationship With Antonio Rudiger

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Not Happy' With Thomas Tuchel's Comments Over Chelsea's Erling Haaland Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Despite Missing Up to Four Weeks Out With Ankle Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Preparing for Norwich City Clash Without Lukaku & Werner

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33048380
    News

    'Be Ready' - Petr Cech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad

    2 hours ago