Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

Former Chelsea goalkeeping hero Petr Cech has heaped praise upon Edouard Mendy following a series of impressive performances.

The Senegal international won the Man of the Match award as he put in a fine display to help Chelsea come out 1-0 winners against Brentford in the Premier League last week.

Writing for the official club website, Cech hailed Mendy's performances so far this season.

He wrote: "We had a great performance from Edou in those last 20 minutes, when he made very important and decisive saves, which is obviously brilliant, but I think this game and now these coming games and the schedule, which is very busy over the next few weeks, shows how important it is to have a competitive squad and everybody on board. With a lot of games coming up, you might have some injuries or suspensions, and you need players to be ready."

Mendy has started the season in fine fashion for Chelsea with a series of impressive shot-stopping performances which have led to the Blues sitting top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that his goalkeeper can keep up with the standards he has set following a clean sheet against Malmo in the Champions League.

