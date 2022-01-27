Petr Cech Hails Thomas Tuchel After Successful First Year in Charge of Chelsea

Petr Cech has offered his assessment of Thomas Tuchel's first 12 months in charge of Chelsea.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor on January 26 2021 and has gone on to claim two pieces of silverware - the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

The German guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification, and the FA Cup final in his first four months, though that ended in defeat.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's been a successful start to the 2021/22 campaign. They are in the final of the Carabao Cup, remain in both the Champions League and FA Cup, with the Blues on course to finish in the Premier League top four.

Tuchel has satisfied the Chelsea hierarchy with his performance so far, and Cech offered his verdict on the 12 months so far.

What Petr Cech said

In his official Chelsea website column, Cech wrote: "Thomas gelled smoothly at Chelsea very quickly, and that has been the key to his success. He was a coach of teams who were at or near the top of their respective leagues, Borussia Dortmund and PSG, and of course that gives you great experience. When he walked in, you could feel he had a lot of experience in football already, from being a coach of youth teams to the top teams.

"When you come to a new club and you’re taking over from a club legend, there is a lot of expectation you start winning straightaway. Thomas is a good listener and he quickly realised how the club works. That helped him to make the right choices, together with his staff.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The people around him are a great support to him. They are a great team together, along with Joe Edwards and Anthony Barry who were with us previously. They added a little continuity and allowed Thomas and the staff he brought to get more information from them. They took them under their wing and have really created a strong bond.

"Arno Michels, Zsolt Low and Benni Weber knew each other from before but they included everyone, people like Hilario and James Russell, Will Tullett and Matt Birnie, and that is why the transition was smooth for Thomas. Things were going in the right direction from the very start.

"It’s been an amazing year. It has had great moments and some not-so-great moments, and that is part of football and part of life. We will always look back at those great moments with happiness. We added two major trophies to the cabinet, so it’s been a huge success."

