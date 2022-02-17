Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta After He Completed Trophy Haul With Club World Cup

Petr Cech has heaped praise on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta after he completed his trophy haul at the club, lifting every title available.

This came following the Blues' Club World Cup triumph, a trophy which Cech never managed to get his hands on.

Writing for his weekly Chelsea column, Cech hailed the captain for his contribution to the club.

"Azpi has now won everything, and that is an amazing achievement. All the credit goes to him. When he arrived in 2012, he came first to compete for his spot," he said.

"He had a long-term injury the year before, so he had had a difficult time before he came to us. He had to start from scratch fighting for his place.

"He is one of those players who never disappoints you. He works hard, he does everything. He is an honest player on the pitch, and off the pitch he works hard. You know you can rely on him in any situation. That is the key to his success."

The Spaniard has had his fair share of Chelsea managers during his time in London, but finally completed his collection of trophies under Thomas Tuchel.

"No matter which manager was in charge, they all knew they could count on him, his attitude, and his qualities. Now he has the huge reward of lifting these trophies as a captain." Cech continued.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues skipper will remain with the club as his contract expires at the end of the season.

