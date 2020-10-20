Chelsea technical director Petr Cech has been named in the Blues' Premier League squad list for the 2020/21 season.

He will join senior goalkeepers Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero in the first-team squad.

Cech has been seen in training with the Chelsea goalkeepers, and has been added as a precaution by Frank Lampard following the 'unprecedented conditions' which have been caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Chelsea spokesperson said: "Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover.

"This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player."

----------

